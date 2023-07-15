B. Riley Weighs in on Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.22) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $958.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. The business’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $45,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

