Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Up 4.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.77. Approximately 445,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,947,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Specifically, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,336,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,246,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $183,554.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 559,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,825,712.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 480,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,800 and sold 354,959 shares valued at $8,816,388. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company's stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Asana Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after purchasing an additional 352,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Asana by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

