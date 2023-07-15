Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 219180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after buying an additional 3,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

