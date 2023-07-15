Watsco, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.08. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.48 per share.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share.

WSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

WSO stock opened at $364.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.97 and a 200-day moving average of $318.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $383.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $39,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

