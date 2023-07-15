Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.57. Approximately 7,646,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 17,241,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.84.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after buying an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.05.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

