Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Boosted by Zacks Research

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

WST has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $385.13 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $389.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

