Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $122.00. The company traded as high as $130.93 and last traded at $129.01, with a volume of 12500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.12.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.73.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $116,186.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,787 shares of company stock valued at $286,362. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.