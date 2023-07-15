Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $122.00. The company traded as high as $130.93 and last traded at $129.01, with a volume of 12500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.12.
ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $116,186.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,787 shares of company stock valued at $286,362. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
