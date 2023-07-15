Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 2633338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 108,587 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 19,487 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

