DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 3082576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Truist Financial upped their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,553,139 shares of company stock worth $38,299,336 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

