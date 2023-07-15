Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Down 2.4% on Insider Selling

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $25.13. 34,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 613,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Specifically, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,513 shares in the company, valued at $787,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,336 shares of company stock worth $393,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Caleres Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $927.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 37.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caleres by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Caleres by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

See Also

