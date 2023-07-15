D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. The company traded as high as $125.66 and last traded at $125.44, with a volume of 339405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.71.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

