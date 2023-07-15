DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. DaVita traded as high as $105.35 and last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 38813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.25.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,295,000 after purchasing an additional 260,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,411,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,998,000 after buying an additional 67,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

