Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 1.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 224,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,257,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $723.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.