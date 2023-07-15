Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $88.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply traded as high as $85.31 and last traded at $85.19, with a volume of 126472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.21.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,340,000 after acquiring an additional 111,593 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after acquiring an additional 318,382 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,975,000 after acquiring an additional 123,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

