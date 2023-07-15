AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. AVITA Medical traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 440691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $520.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 70.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.