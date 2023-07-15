KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $68.00. The company traded as high as $60.85 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 3099949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.59.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of -68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

