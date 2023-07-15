Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $470.00 to $495.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $451.42 and last traded at $451.09, with a volume of 4721243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $444.05.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.23.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.52. The company has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

