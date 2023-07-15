Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 143 to GBX 131. The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Further Reading
