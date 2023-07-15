FB Financial (FBK) to Release Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBK opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,750,947.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.63 per share, with a total value of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,806,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,530. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after acquiring an additional 348,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FB Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after acquiring an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

