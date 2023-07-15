CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $101.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CFB stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $526.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, TheStreet lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, Director James W. Kuykendall bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,201 shares in the company, valued at $552,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CAO Michael John Daley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Kuykendall bought 5,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,909.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

