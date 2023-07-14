3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $102.82 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.