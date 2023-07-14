UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9 %

UNH opened at $447.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

