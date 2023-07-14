Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

