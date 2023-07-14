Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.02 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.0 %

PNC stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

