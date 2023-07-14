Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $937,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

PayPal Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

