Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 20,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 10,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 608.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $280.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $280.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

