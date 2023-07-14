Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $411.99 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $413.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

