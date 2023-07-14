Madison Asset Management LLC Has $885,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $402,031,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,041 shares of company stock worth $6,184,777. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $411.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $413.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

