Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 182 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Southern's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

