Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

