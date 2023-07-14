The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Southern worth $226,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,876,000 after acquiring an additional 823,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 56.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,664,000 after buying an additional 743,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

