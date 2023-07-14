Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $6.30 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

NYSE:TGT opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.11 and a 200-day moving average of $154.48.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

