Caprock Group LLC Acquires 1,261 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Motors Price Performance

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

