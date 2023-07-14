Northern Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

