Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 660 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 14.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 156.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 504,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,083,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.