Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,691 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of Autodesk worth $209,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Autodesk by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.46 and its 200 day moving average is $202.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

