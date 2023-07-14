General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of General Mills worth $185,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.24.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

