PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $43,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.4 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

