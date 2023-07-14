Massachusetts Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Massachusetts Wealth Management trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.5% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

