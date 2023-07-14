Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $603.01 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,022,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 127,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $603,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

