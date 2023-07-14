PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

Shares of PEP opened at $187.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.17.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

