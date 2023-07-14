Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 465 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

