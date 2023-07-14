Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $239.51 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $242.65. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.60.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.