Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $187.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.84 and a 200 day moving average of $182.17. The company has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.