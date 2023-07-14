S. R. Schill & Associates Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

