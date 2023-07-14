The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 16,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 144,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.