Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $187.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

