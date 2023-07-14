Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,497 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,497 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Humana worth $199,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

HUM opened at $423.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.11.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

