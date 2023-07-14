Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 2,998.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 141.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

