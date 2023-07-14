Provence Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 6,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 59.3% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 16,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NYSE DIS opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

